PopSocket launches PopThirst drink sleeves for beverages

Finally, a way for you to hold a beverage with one hand. What will they think of next?

PIZZA HUT INTRODUCES MASSIVE CHEEZ-ITS STUFFED WITH CHEESE

PopSockets — those pop-out buttons that affix to your phone to make handling it easier — has now invented the PopThirst, which is basically the same concept, albeit for your beverage.

The PopThirst is basically a koozie that your drink snuggles inside of, but it's affixed with a PopSocket that juts out from the stylish sleeve to make holding your drink — the thing people have been doing for decades — arguably easier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PopThirst comes in two different styles to cater to both cans and cups and works for both hot and cold beverages. According to PopSocket, an integrated PopGrip is designed to keep “your drinks cold or hot all season long.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The PopThirst Can Holders and Cup Sleeves appear to fit almost any standard-size drink, and each comes with the same handgrip.

Of course, the grips and overall concept of the PopThirst are likely designed to prevent spills; one can imagine this is achieved in the same way that holding a cup upright, with one’s bare hand, would prevent a spill. But this costs $15 more, plus shipping.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The PopThirst is available exclusively on PopSockets.com and comes in a variety of patterns and designs.