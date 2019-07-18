Justin Bieber calls for Popsicle to return double-stick treat: 'We need those back!'

Popsicle’s doubling down on returning a summertime favorite.

A campaign to bring back Popsicle Double Pop is gaining traction after Justin Bieber tweeted out that he could not find the special two-stick frozen treat in stores.

“Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!” the musician wrote on Twitter.

Quickly, fans liked and retweeted the post, as well as tagged Popsicle’s Twitter page to re-release the large Popsicle.

In response, Popsicle launched a Twitter campaign to #BringBackTheDouble, stating if they received 100K retweets, the brand will bring back the popular treat.

“A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble”

As of Thursday afternoon, Popsicle had received 37K retweets. The promotion will last until Tuesday, July 23.

But Bieber and his manager, Scooter Braun, won’t have to wait until next week, as Popsicle confirmed they have created a limited batch exclusively for the pair and a few lucky Twitter fans.