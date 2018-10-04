Popeyes offering 24-karat, champagne-covered wings in 4 locations to mark major milestone

Four Popeyes restaurants are using the gold standard in a one-day promotion.

The chicken chain announced a special menu item — its 24 Karat Champagne Wings — in a Thursday news release. The company says the snacks are concocted with champagne batter and feature golden flakes.

Popeyes Louisana Kitchen president Alex Santoro said the fast food chain wanted supporters to help them celebrate a special milestone.

“We are thrilled to open our 3,000th restaurant and have even more guests enjoying our incredible fried chicken,” Santoro said.

The executive added, “We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”

Popeyes says the wings are available at the 3,000th restaurant, located at 868 C E Grand Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

They can also be found in New York City at 75 Lexington Avenue, in New Orleans at 621 Canal Street, and at a Anaheim, Calif., restaurant at 1005 North Magnolia Blvd.

Popeyes said customers can enjoy the metallic-hued items Thursday as part of the Boneless Wing Bash, which it explained consists of a side dish, a biscuit and six boneless wings.