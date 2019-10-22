'Beautiful' pomegranate-cutting video goes viral on Twitter: ‘This is life changing!’

Move over, pineapple. Pomegranates are the latest fruit that we’ve been cutting wrong this entire time.

In a video that went viral on Twitter over the weekend, a person is seen holding a pomegranate still attached to the tree and delicately slicing off the top before using a very sharp blade to cut the rind to reveal six even, mess-free segments.

The clip, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times as of Tuesday afternoon, had hundreds of impressed pomegranate lovers who were excited to use the new fruit-cutting method.

However, there were many skeptics – some of whom claimed to have tried the new technique with little success.

But overall, it seemed the thing viewers were most concerned with was leaving the food attached to the tree.

No matter how you slice it, though, pomegranates are considered a superfood with many different ways to enjoy the seasonal seeds.