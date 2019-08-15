Polygamy-themed beer loses appeal, won't be sold in North Carolina because 'polygamy is illegal'

Despite its best efforts, a Utah based brewery wasn't able to convince North Carolina to allow a polygamy-themed beer to be sold in the state.

The beer in question is already being sold in at least 20 other states, including Utah. It was reported in mid-July, however, that authorities in North Carolina had rejected the beer because "polygamy is illegal."

DRUNK DRIVER CAUGHT WITH PINT GLASS OF BEER IN CUP HOLDER

Wasatch Brewery, based in Utah, filed an appeal, hoping to argue their case and bring the beer to the state, Fox 13 reported. "We’ll do our best to make this available for those folks out in North Carolina and they’ll get to enjoy all of the fantastic Polygamy Porter that we’re making here in Utah,” Wasatch Brewery Co-Chief Operating Officer and brewmaster Jon Lee said at the time.

Unfortunately, it looks like beer and polygamy won't be mixing in North Carolina anytime soon: The brewery's appeal has been denied by the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Fox 13 reports.

"We were optimistic that it was going to go in our favor,” Lee told FOX 13. “Obviously, the commission went against us. We’re a bit disappointed. We did want to have this beer out here and available.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In July, the North Carolina ABC sent a statement to Fox 13 that said, "The NC ABC always gives thoughtful consideration to each label and uses the criteria outlined in the statutes as the basis for every rejection or approval.” They also claimed that according to their statutes, “representing something illegal is undignified and in bad taste.”

When the brewery initially received the rejection letter, they were shocked. “It caught us quite by surprise, we were not expecting it, especially because we’ve been making this beer now for 18 years,” Lee told the outlet. “Of any places that you’d think we’d have trouble with, it would be here in our home state, but no, it just sails right on through.”

The Wasatch Brewery website describes Polygamy Porter as a “smooth, chocolatey, easy-drinkin’ brown porter that’s more than a little bit naughty.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brewery's only remaining option is to file a lawsuit to challenge the decision, Fox 13 reports. According to Lee, "It is a distinct possibility."