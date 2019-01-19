Police offer to get locals drunk to train officers in field sobriety tests

It's not often that the police encourage citizens to drink to excess, but that's exactly what law enforcement in a Pennsylvania town are doing.

The Kutztown Borough Police Department are looking to train new officers on how to administer field sobriety tests, and naturally, they need inebriated test subjects. They wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they are willing to provide alcohol for three volunteers who meet their criteria, so that they can get drunk enough to undergo the sobriety test.

Their post immediately went viral, garnering nearly 2,000 comments from those interested in taking part in the police-funded party, prompting Kutztown PD to issue a follow-up statement.

"Thank you all for your interest in helping us out," it read. "We have had an overwhelming response for this and at this point we have enough volunteers for this training."

The requirements of volunteering are that the individuals must be between the ages of 25 and 40, in good health with a clean criminal record, willing to drink hard liquor until they are drunk, and accompanied by a sober party to care for them after the training.

They add that volunteers will be compensated for their time with free alcohol, and won't be getting paid to participate in the training.

According to the police department, the event will take place between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 7p.m.on April 4, 2019.

Evidently, the officers, and Kutztown Police Chief Craig Summers had no idea how popular their offer would be.

Residents of Kutztown, which boasts a population of just over 5,000, were quick to flood the comments, cracking jokes about the proposition.

Kutztown native Brian Mills wrote, "Why do you need a clean criminal background? If anyone is qualified at trying to beat a field sobriety test it's someone who already went to jail for failing one!"

Others poked fun at what they believed to be unfair age limitations. "This site is being prejudice against people over 40. All drunks matter," another resident wrote.

It is not yet known when the winners of the popular proposition will be announced by Chief Summers, but according to the comments, the volunteers and police department may have a bit of an audience for the spectacle.