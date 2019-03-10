Police called after angry Taco Bell customer storms behind counter to make his own Mexican Pizza

A man’s do-it-yourself meal may cost him a bit more than the price of a Mexican Pizza.

Police were called to a Taco Bell in Spartanburg, S.C., last week when a customer stormed behind the counter to make his own food, after complaining about a lack of meat.

According to the police report, the unidentified customer had gone through the drive-thru and ordered a Mexican Pizza from the Tex-Mex chain.

Soon after the suspect received his food, he came into the store allegedly outraged that “there was not enough meat on his Mexican Pizza,” the incident report states.

Taco Bell employee Crystal Smith claims she remade the order, but the man was still upset that there wasn’t enough meat on the pizza. Smith said the man began to demand a refund, but was denied because there was not a manager on scene to approve it.

According to the incident report, this “enraged the suspect,” and he went behind the counter to “show the employees how to make his food the appropriate way.”

The employees allegedly repeatedly demanded that the suspect leave, but the suspect refused and “used foul language” at the Taco Bell workers.

The customer did not follow health or safety guidelines while he was making his meal, and did not wear gloves, the employees also stated.

Once the man finished preparing his food, he reportedly left the premises without further incident.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was said to be driving a newer-model Dodge Challenger. According to the incident report, the man potentially faces charges of theft of property and trespassing.