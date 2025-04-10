Expand / Collapse search
Poison fruit in 'White Lotus' comes from 'suicide tree': Is it real?

Popular show sparks interest in pong pong tree's deadly seeds

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Published
close
Eating this plant's poison fruit affects the heart, can have deadly consequences

The pong-pong tree isn't just fiction. The poison plant from the season finale of "The White Lotus" is real. Known as the "suicide tree," the plant has seeds that contain cerberin, a potent cardiac toxin.

The season 3 finale of "The White Lotus" recently aired — with the episode featuring the "pong pong tree," a plant with fruit so poisonous that it is nicknamed "the suicide tree." 

While viewers may think this is just a plot device fabricated for dramatic effect, the tree, its fruit and its killer seeds are real.

Native to Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and parts of Australia, Cerbera odollam – also known as the pong pong tree – belongs to the dogbane family, which also includes other poisonous plants, according to a National Geographic report.

AMERICANS SHOULD EAT MORE OF THESE INVASIVE ANIMALS, SAY EXPERTS

The pong pong tree produces white, fragrant flowers as well as a fruit similar to an apple

At the core of the fruit is a highly toxic seed, WebMD noted.

Pong pong tree, the real life suicide tree featured on The White Lotus

A majority of the poison in the pong pong tree is concentrated in the fruit's seeds. The "suicide tree" was a plot point featured in "The White Lotus." (Getty; iStock)

The seed contains concentrated amounts of cerberin, a bitter-tasting, poisonous substance that can be deadly without immediate medical care.

Cerberin is a cardiac glycoside, an organic compound that slows down heart function.

ALLIGATOR MEAT IS OK TO EAT ON FRIDAYS DURING LENT, HERE'S WHY AND HOW TO PREPARE IT

The tree was involved in over 500 deaths between 1989 and 1999, according to WebMD. 

When ingested, cerberin is absorbed into the bloodstream from the stomach, where it can begin to slow a person's heart rate in as little as an hour, National Geographic stated. 

Initial symptoms may include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, escalating to irregular heart rhythms or heart failure.

Fruits of the 'suicide tree' or pong pong tree, featured in The White Lotus on HBO

One possible antidote could be digoxin immune FAB — but in a 2018 study, three patients died even after being given the injection. (iStock)

"It will basically override the polarization within the body that's required for the heart muscle to contract and relax," said Owen McDougal, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Boise State University, in the report. 

"Without the impulse and relaxation phases, the heart muscle just stops working."

He added, "It's not a desirable way to go."

The pong pong tree was involved in over 500 deaths between 1989 and 1999, according to WebMD.  (iStock)

Each person's reaction to the toxin will depend on a variety of factors, including age, gender, size and other medical conditions, the report stated.

Most exposures will cause death within three to six hours, WebMD noted, but some cases may be treatable depending on severity and amount of time since ingestion.

Some studies have suggested that getting immediate medical attention could reduce mortality to 12%, per the above source.

"Eating Cerbera odollam seeds is extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all costs," the WebMD report says. 

"If you’re ever in a situation where you accidentally eat these seeds, call the emergency services immediately."

