Playboy model, waitress accuse 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo of tipping poorly

Even with a $137.5 million payday, it appears Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t like to spread the wealth.

Bitter about the quarterback’s tipping habits, waitress Sunny Reichert, who has previously tended to Garoppolo, printed out the receipts and posted them on a sign, which she brought to Lambeau Field on Oct. 15, when Green Bay topped San Francisco, 33-30.

“It’s MNF [‘Monday Night Football’] and just a few weeks ago I was there … oh and this was my sign. #garoppolocanttip,” she wrote on Instagram, according to Terez Owens.

Reichert isn’t the only one who has allegedly been burned by Garoppolo. Playboy model Kindly Myers said she, too, didn’t receive a tip from the former Patriot.

“I was his bartender once and he didn’t tip then either,” Myers said, per WEEI.

Garoppolo is out for the season after suffering a tear in his ACL in Week 3.