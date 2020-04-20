Pizza shop owner gets $1G from customer after giving away free slices to man in need

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

What goes around, comes around.

A Florida pizza shop got some much need help from a customer — and only moments after the owner gave away two free slices to a man in need.

Sanford Pizza Company owner Alfredo Colimodio was opening the shop last week when a stranger asked for help.

“He was 100 percent honest, and he’s like, ‘I’m just hungry, and you can just give me whatever you have — just one slice,’ and I told him: ‘Don’t worry, just give me a couple of minutes. Let me heat it up for you and I’ll give it to you,’” Colimodio told local news outlet WFTV.

Soon after the man left with his pizza, a regular walked into the restaurant and offered Colimodio $1,000 to help out.

“He says, ‘I just want to give you $1,000.’ And of course, it took me like a second to digest what he was telling me, and I asked: ‘What do you mean about $1,000, you want to do a catering order or something?’ And he’s, like, ‘No, I just want to give you $1,000. I just want to help you out,’” Colimodio said to the outlet.

In total the customer ended up putting $1,100 on his card to cover credit card fees, and to help Colimodio pay his staff for the week.

Colimodio said the gesture “means a lot” to him, and it's helping his business get through this tough time.

“We truly appreciate all the support and especially from this one special person who made a huge difference for us at this difficult time! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!” reads a message posted to the Sanford Pizza Company's Facebook page.

Those on the social media page responded with praise for the anonymous customer’s generosity, describing the kind gesture as “fantastic” and “awesome.”