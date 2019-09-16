Pizza, kale candy cane flavors roll out well before Christmas

If you hand these out, you might get coal in your stocking — or maybe something your stomach sends back.

It’s not even Halloween yet, but apparently some retailers are already promoting Christmas-themed treats.

Archie McPhee, a company known for its odd candy cane flavors and cheeky descriptions, has really pushed the boundaries of edible with its newest offerings: kale candy canes and pizza candy canes.

The unusual confections are selling online for $6 per pack of six.

The pizza candy canes offer “a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven” and are “allegedly cooked in a candy-fired oven by Sicilian elves,” as opposed to a wood-fired oven, the website explains.

The kale flavor, meanwhile, “tastes just like the kale you love.” With it, customers can forget about the “pesky holiday flavors” and instead embrace the “bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable.”

The 2019 flavors add to Archie McPhee’s other creations, which include mac and cheese, clam and coal, among others.

