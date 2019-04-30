Pizza Hut denies rumors of vegan cheese

Vegans hoping to finally dig into some classic stuffed-crust pizza are about to have their hopes crushed.

It was recently reported that Pizza Hut was planning on adding vegan cheese options to their menus across the United States. Unfortunately for fans of plant-based diets, these reports were inaccurate. While the pizza chain offers a vegan menu at their U.K. locations, they don’t appear to have any plans to bring them to the U.S. at this time.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the company said: “While we’re proud of our dedicated vegan menu in the U.K., the report is inaccurate and we have no plans at this time to carry vegan cheese at our U.S. locations.”

While Pizza Hut may not be joining the meat-free-train, other fast-food joints are testing the waters. For April Fool's Day, Burger King "pranked" several of their customers by "tricking" them into eating Whoppers made with fake meat. The customers thought they were eating regular beef patties but were actually biting into burgers made out of soy protein, coconut oil and other plant-based products.