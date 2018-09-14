Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond launches Instant Pots collection at Walmart

If you love making quick and easy dinners with the help of Ree Drummond (and who doesn’t?), then boy are you in luck: The Pioneer Woman is expanding her line of home goods and kitchen gadgets to include the ultimate trendy cooking vessel — the Instant Pot.

According to a press release, Drummond launched two vintage-inspired and remarkably pretty Instant Pots in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com on September 15. The Instant Pots both feature floral patterns in a watercolor style and are available in dark blue and light blue.

And if you think one of the trendiest kitchen gadgets made by one of the most popular Food Network hosts is going to break the bank, well you’d be quite wrong. Drummond’s Instant Pots will retail for just $99 each. They come with all the standard Instant Pot features, including programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer and warmer capabilities.

Drummond getting into the Instant Pot game in fall 2018 may be no coincidence. Not only will this product launch just in time for holiday shopping, but the celebrity chef is also working on her sixth cookbook. Earlier this year, she was crowdsourcing ideas for the new recipe collection from her fans, and some were interested in multi-cookers. So you may just see the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot in the new Pioneer Woman cookbook.

And if you didn’t know that Drummond already had so many cookbooks under her belt, you may not know these other facts about the Pioneer Woman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal.