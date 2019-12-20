PETA activists don body paint, impersonate dead fish to protest holiday seafood sale

That’s one way to make a splash.

A group of protesters with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently stripped down to body paint and impersonated dead fish at a Christmas holiday market in Australia, where shoppers would be able to partake in a special 36-hour seafood sale.

On Wednesday, the activists gathered at Sydney’s Barangaroo Ferry Wharf for the unique demonstration against the nearby Sydney Fish Market. PETA describes the annual shopping frenzy as "the biggest seafood sale of the year."

A reported 700 tons of fish were killed and sold during the event last year, per a news release from PETA.

To make their case, the dead-serious protesters laid out on a blue tarp, with their tangled limbs painted blue, and blood-like red paint dripping from their mouths. A large net and fake fish were draped over their bodies, which were surrounded by signs with messages reading, “Stop floundering, go vegan" and "Fish feel pain."

"The 'festive frenzy' is a 36-hour representation of the hell on Earth endured by fish who are netted, dragged out of their aquatic homes, and cut open, all so that their flesh can be sold to consumers," PETA spokesperson Emily Rice said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "This festive period, PETA is urging everyone to extend the season of goodwill to fish and all other animals by choosing delicious vegan Christmas meals."

The Australian branch of the animal rights organization echoed a similar message on Facebook, declaring that “the mass slaughter and consumption of sea animals stand in opposition to the meaning of Christmas, yet millions of aquatic animals are killed for Australian festivities.”

“Please, this Christmas, give comfort and joy to ALL creatures on Earth,” they wrote.

Some social media commenters, meanwhile, only had snarky things to say in response to PETA’s post.

“I just went and got approx. 10 kg [22 pounds] of fresh seafood for our family Christmas tomorrow,” one user claimed. “If you guys PETA really want to do something how about start with cleaning the waterways so there is more fish for us to catch.”

“How shellfish can they be!” another cackled.