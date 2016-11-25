Perdue issues major recall of 15,000 chicken nuggets

With the recent tainted meat scare in McDonald’s across China and Hong Kong, this summer has not been kind to the chicken nugget.

Now Gainesville-based chicken purveyor Perdue has issued a recall of more than15,000 pounds of "frozen chicken nugget product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials,” according to a statement issued by the USDA. That foreign matter may have included small pieces of plastic that were found by numerous consumers in the months leading up to the recall.

The exact product in question is the 8-oz. box of “APPLEGATE naturals CHICKEN NUGGETS.”

Consumers are advised to stay away from the affected products produced in February of this year with a sell by date of Feb. 5, 2015, marked USDA inspection number of P2617. At the time of recall issue, no reports of injury or illness had been reported in association with the contaminated nuggets but customers are advised to return any packages to the original store of purchase.

Applegate did withdraw the affected boxes from store shelves on Aug. 8. but consumers may still posses boxes of the frozen nuggets.