Pepsi debuts 'unapologetic' new tagline

No longer will Pepsi be the “Taste of a New Generation” or “More Than OK.” Instead, fans will choose the classic cola because “That’s What I Like.”

Pepsi has decided to enter 2020 will a brand new campaign, said to be the first U.S.-based tagline in over two decades. During that time, however, the soda brand has used many different slogans in its commercial campaigns, including “Always Be Celebrating” and “More Than OK.”

It's official taglines, meanwhile, included "The Choice of the New Generation" and "The Joy of Cola."

The brand now claims it will be sticking to the “unapologetic” new “That’s What I Like” slogan across all of its Pepsi varieties “indefinitely.”

The new slogan was “inspired by Pepsi’s most loyal drinkers, who proudly like what they like and live their lives out loud without worrying about what others will think,” a press release read.

"We created this campaign to pay homage to this unapologetic mindset embraced by our most loyal fans, with a music-forward expression to pinpoint the feeling our consumers have when they genuinely enjoy themselves in an uninhibited way," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi.

The new ads, which were developed by Omnicom Group’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Alma, AdAge reported, will run on both streaming digital and television beginning this weekend.