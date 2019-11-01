Oregon Starbucks customer suing coffee chain claims she was burned by 'far too hot' water

A woman in Oregon is suing Starbucks for $288,000 after she allegedly sustained severe burns from being served a drink that was “far too hot” — but Starbucks says her claims don't hold any water.

Philina Cha visited a Starbucks in Northeast Portland on Nov. 6, 2017, where she ordered a hot coffee and cup of hot water. She claims she was given hot water that did not have a properly secured lid, according to the lawsuit. The water spilled down her leg and into her boot, causing severe burns that required skin grafts and left scarring.

The suit, which was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday, seeks $38,000 for medical bills and $250,000 for pain, suffering and embarrassment from the scarring, the Oregonian reported.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Fox News the allegations are “without merit.”

“We are aware of the claims of this incident, which took place in 2017, and believe they are without merit," the spokesman said. "Our partners (employees) take great care in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and at the proper temperature. The customer requested hot water with her coffee and our partners obliged in providing it to her safely. Customer and partner safety is of utmost importance, and we make every effort to ensure that we uphold that value.”

Starbucks has faced lawsuits over its beverage temperatures in the past. In May 2017, the coffee chain paid $100,000 to a Florida customer after a hot coffee left her physically scarred.

In September of that same year, a Denver woman sued Starbucks, claiming the scalding hot tea she was served spilled through an unsecured lid and left her with burns, and killed her dog.