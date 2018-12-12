It’s nowhere near Whoville, but a Baltimore row house features its very own Grinch.

Even those with a distinct lack of holiday cheer would find it hard to avoid cracking a smile when perusing the listing photos of this $374,900 house. The beautifully rehabbed home from the 1920s features the famed character striking cheeky poses in a variety of rooms.

There's the green-hued guy sneaking off with the Christmas tree in the front of the house. Inside, he’s raiding the refrigerator, swiping a Christmas stocking, lounging on the bed of one of the three bedrooms, and exploring all three baths.

The Dr. Seuss character also enjoys the finished, full-height basement, where he keeps in shape on the rowing machine, holds a yoga pose, and plays video games.

The use of a costumed character is a canny marketing move.

“It definitely helps with exposure,” says listing agent Christina Dudley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. “Obviously nobody’s going to buy a house based on funny characters. It definitely gets people talking and gets people sharing the home.”

There's plenty to showcase. The 2,000-square-foot home features an open living, dining, and kitchen space. While it's been updated over the decades, original details remain, including exposed brick walls.

Other amenities include stainless-steel appliances, ample storage space, and two porches. It's located in the Hampden neighborhood, which has become a quirky hot spot in the past few years, according to Dudley. That quirk level made this buzzy green grump a perfect marketing device.

The idea of dressing up a volunteer (in this case a buyer’s agent on the team, Christopher Wade) in a silly costume isn’t new. The web also went wild for a T. rex that had invaded a Texas home this summer.

Dudley notes silly costumes have led to serious sales after appearances in other homes she's sold. She has deployed a unicorn costume in one home (it sold in a day for asking price) and a Spider-Man outfit in another (the home went into contract in a week).

Obviously, Dudley and co-listing agent Michael Frank are hoping for another win with the Grinch.

“We’re having a lot of fun, and so far we've had a lot of success," Frank says. "This is a different approach.”

The homeowners came to them after they saw another listing using this approach, and wanted to give it a try.

"At the end of the day, you can’t market every home the same," Frank says. "It’s not for every single house. We’re trying to do what works for that specific home. It gives you more liberty."

And in case you were wondering, the listing states, "Grinch not included."

The post, "Ho, Ho, Home! The Grinch Steals the Show in Fun and Festive Photos of Baltimore Listing," appeared first on Realtor.com®.