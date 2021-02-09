North Carolina firefighters dispatched to restaurant discover it isn't on fire, just making 10,000 wings

Where there’s smoke, there might not always be fire — but rather some fiery-hot Buffalo wings.

Firefighters reporting to a call about a fire at a restaurant on Saturday night discovered that the smoke reported by a passerby wasn't the result of a fire, but rather 10,000 chicken wings the eatery’s staff was preparing for Super Bowl orders the next day.

Workers at Ronni’s Pizza in Clemmons, N.C., told FOX 8 in Greensboro that a motorist called the fire department after seeing a plume of smoke coming from the restaurant on Feb. 6.

In a Facebook post, the Lewisville Fire Department later clarified that, no, the restaurant wasn't actually on fire.

"While it looked bad when we got there, turns out their hardworking staff were just preparing roughly 10,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday."

"We are very fortunate that this was the outcome," the fire department added. "Everyone be safe and enjoy the big game!"

The restaurant, which bills itself as "home of the Buffalo wings," thanked the firefighters who came out.

"They made sure all was well, we fed them, and got a few laughs and a great picture," the restaurant wrote on social media.

While 10,000 wings may sounds like a lot, Ronni’s wasn’t the only restaurant almost exclusively preparing chicken wings ahead of this year's Super Bowl. Before the game, the National Chicken Council predicted that Americans would eat a record 1.42 billion chicken wings on Feb. 7.