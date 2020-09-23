New Orleans woman shocks server with $800 tip: 'Today is your day'

Now that’s a generous tip.

A woman in New Orleans paid it forward in a major way when she tipped a waitress $800 after dining at an unnamed restaurant on Monday.

Keyondra New runs an Instagram account called TipaServer, where she sources donations to give back to “the servers struggling during this pandemic,” per the page. Earlier this week, New shocked a server named Ashley by presenting her with the generous cash gratuity.

“Uhh, is everything OK?” Ashley asked the customer with a laugh, as she approached her table at the start of the clip.

Insisting that everything was “perfectly fine,” New revealed that “today is your day where I’m going to tip you.”

“Are you serious?” the server responded, as the customer began counting the money.

By the time New hit $800, Ashley was in tears, and the two women hugged.

“I literally worked like 16 hours yesterday so I’m like, ‘Is this a dream?’ Thank you so much,” the server said. “You have no idea ... that's life-changing.”

As for her own story, WMWL-TV reports that New was inspired to launch the TipaServer campaign after feeling frustrated with the devastating effects the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked on the restaurant industry this year.

“I was sitting home looking for a way to help. I remember feeling lost, feeling confused, looking for a purpose,” she told the outlet.

New has been furloughed since March, and felt compelled to do something good for others.

“I was affected in a major way right?” she explained. “God has been covering me, so other people probably didn’t have the same covering or the same help. So I wanted to find a way to help.”

New added that she always pays for her own meals, and that the $800 tip marked the third TipaServer gratuity this month.