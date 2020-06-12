New Jersey city approves drinking alcohol in public

Raise your to-go cup: Another New Jersey city is approving open alcohol containers outside.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cape May on Thursday voted to approve allowing the consumption of alcohol outdoors, in an effort to help restaurants and bars that were forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, NJ.com reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the new ordinance, residents of the waterfront town will be able to drink alcohol from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on specific streets, the beach, the promenade and at the local mall, the outlet reported. The public drinking allowance will remain in effect until Nov. 1.

Previously, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy approved to-go cocktails for restaurants and bars to offer to customers during the COVID-19 crisis, though the order only stated that drinks should be consumed off-premises, rather than specifically allowing for consumption in public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“New Jersey’s restaurant and hospitality industry, like so many other businesses, has suffered tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19,” said Murphy. “Allowing business owners with certain licenses and permits to sell beverages directly to consumers is a creative way to alleviate some of their financial uncertainty.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP