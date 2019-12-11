IHOP to open fast-casual restaurant Flip'd in 2020, but says it's 'not fast food'

IHOP will be flipping more than pancakes at its new fast-casual restaurant concept.

The restaurants, called "Flip’d by IHOP," will serve up speedy to-go spins on the restaurant's signature breakfast dishes (and beyond) in cities when it opens next year.

The news was announced on Wednesday, with Flip’d’s first location slated to open in Atlanta in April. Spaces in New York City, Washington D.C., Denver, and San Francisco are also being explored for potential 2020 openings.

“In looking at what exists today in terms of fresh, fast menu options – particularly at breakfast – there’s still tremendous opportunity for growth,” IHOP president Jay Johns commented in a press release. “After talking extensively with consumers in large cities across the country, we designed Flip’d by IHOP to deliver on what folks told us they want and need from a trusted brand like IHOP in a fast-casual setting, putting an emphasis on quality ingredients, speed, to-go and delivery.”

Inspired by its breakfast-centric parent chain, Flip’d by IHOP will offer the restaurant’s famous buttermilk pancakes, served up in made-to-order, takeout-friendly “Pancake Bowls,” and garnished with toppings like scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese or, alternatively, fresh berries.

Other menu additions include egg sandwiches, made-to-order breakfast burritos and bowls, Ultimate Sandwiches (including the famous Black Angus Steakburger and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken varieties), fresh-squeezed orange juice and specialty coffee drinks, including Nitro and espresso sips.

Beyond breakfast, salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.

Though select seating appears to be available in artist renderings of Flip’d’s future interiors, the fast-casual hotspot will emphasize mobility and convenience, allowing customers to order from digital kiosks in the restaurant, online for pick-up or even have their meals delivered.

"Technology has really aided us in this process with the timing. Now you can actually order things and it's ready the moment you get there, instead of having to order the second you walk in,” Johns told Business Insider.

“So this will be quick, but it's not fast food. We don't have foods sitting under a heat lamp. I'm not putting it in a microwave,” he explained.

“Flipping” the notion of what quality breakfast on the go can be, Johns said he hopes Flip’d will fill a gap in the industry and address growing consumer demand in bustling cities.

"A lot of people in their morning routine go to a coffee place and frankly have to settle for potentially a substandard breakfast experience, because you're just buying what's available at the coffee shop," Johns said of the concept’s plans to shake up the competition.