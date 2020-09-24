Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska fast food manager sent to prison for stealing $30G from chain's owner

Prosecutors did not disclose where the man worked or who owned the franchises

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
This is not how you become employee of the month.

A former manager of three fast food restaurants in Nebraska has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for swindling about $30,000 from the chain’s owner, federal prosecutors have announced.

On Monday, Robert Giardina was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay over $30,000 in restitution for stealing from his former employer, The Associated Press reports. Giardina used his brother’s identity to apply for the job at the unnamed chain in the summer of 2017, and was hired to manage three restaurants in the Omaha area.

Between October 2017 and June 2018, the 39-year-old illicitly used the restaurant’s financial system to award himself 275 fake refunds on eight credit cards, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said, per the Omaha World-Herald. According to the outlet, the former manager stole about $30,000 in total.

The crime spree was later investigated by the Omaha Police Department and Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General.

Giardina is said to have most recently lived in Florida.

Prosecutors did not disclose where the man worked, or who owned the franchises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

