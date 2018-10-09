Natural Light releases 77-pack of beer for anniversary

Natural Light has truly outdone itself with its latest boozy stunt – releasing a 77-pack of beer to commemorate its 41st year of production.

“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you… the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD,” the Anheuser-Busch brand wrote on Twitter on Oct. 5, in a post that has since gone viral with over 8,800 likes.

BUD LIGHT WINS DISPUTE AGAINST UK COMPANY REGISTERING 'BUDLIGHT' DOMAIN NAME FOR LIGHT BULB SITE

Unsurprisingly, the news was widely celebrated on the social platform by fans. Many voiced their immediate “need” for the mega-pack and shared how long it would take to “road trip” to the Washington, D.C. area university to pick up a beer barrel for themselves.

As noted by Food & Wine, the 77-packs will feature 12 oz. beers and are slated to hit College Park area liquor store shelves “within the next few days.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reps for Anheuser-Busch, which is headquartered in St. Louis, did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment as to why the University of Maryland was selected as the area for distribution.