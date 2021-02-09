National Pizza Day: How to snag discounted or free slices at your favorite chains

The pie’s the limit.

The only food holiday that’s arguably worth celebrating is finally upon us. It's National Pizza Day, and restaurants are leaning into the internet hype with promos, discounts and freebies at chains across the country in honor of the cheesy, doughy delicacy that virtually everyone can agree is delicious.

Grab a slice at these chain restaurants across the country.

Domino’s

Domino’s is offering a mix-and-match deal that gives customers the option of selecting two menu items or more for $5.99 each. Choices include medium two-topping pizzas, eight-piece chicken wings, Stuffed Cheesy breads, pastas or salads.

Pizza Hut

The chain is rising to the occasion with a new Detroit-Style Pizza (rectangular pizza made with a thick, crispy crust) out now for a limited time starting at $10.99.

Papa John’s

Participating Papa John's locations are offering one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizzas for $12, for a limited time.

Red Barron Pizza

You can defrost a free pizza from this frozen pie brand, as part of a "Big Game Giveaway" that closes Feb. 12. Follow Red Baron on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments for the chance to win a free pie.

Little Caesar’s

Expect free delivery Tuesday with any online order of $10 or more.

Hungry Howie’s

This Detroit-based pizza and subs franchise is serving up a PICK2 promo code for customers to "mix and match" two menu items — from a list including pizza, sodas, mozzarella sticks or dessert — for $5.99 each.

Cicis

Cicis Pizza is offering two large medium one-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Marco’s

Ohio-based Marco’s pizza has a new build-your-own pizza bowl promotion starting at $7.99. Customers can choose up to four toppings.

Chuck E. Cheese

Kids can get a free, medium one-topping pizza when parents purchase a large one-topping for eat-in or carry-out on Tuesday. The chain is also dishing out free delivery via DoorDash.