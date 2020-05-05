National Nurses Week 2020: Chains offering deals for health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Food chains across the country are serving up a little something special for nurses and health care personnel working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic, by offering free deals and steals in honor of National Nurses Week.

The annual celebration runs from May 6 to May 12, the American Nurses Association reports, and brands are sharing the love by offering free or discounted sweets and treats for these everyday heroes. Read on to learn more about 10 promotions happening this year, noting that some offers have already begun and valid ID is required.

Chipotle is offering free burritos for medical professionals starting May 6, following their 4HEROES campaign.

Cinnabon is thanking nurses by giving out free treats at participating locations.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is serving up free brewed coffees (hot or iced) of any size to health care workers, or $1 off specialty drinks on National Nurses Day, May 6, Delish reports.

Dunkin’ is giving out free medium-sized coffees (hot or iced) and a free donut to health care workers on May 6, National Nurses Day, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme is providing a dozen original glazed donuts for health care workers on Monday, May 11.

“Pick up a free dozen on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift,” Krispy Kreme suggests.

McDonald's is thanking medical personnel and first responders with complimentary “Thank you Meals” until May 5. Through the promotion, Mickey D’s is offering breakfast, lunch or dinner on the house, at participating locations across the country.

Outback Steakhouse is expressing their gratitude to all nurses, doctors, medical personnel, military veterans and enlisted servicemen and other first responders with 10 percent off their entire bill with the restaurant’s ongoing Heroes Discount.

Snickers is treating nurses and other essential workers to a Snickers bar with an e-gift card, redeemable for the candy bar itself at Walmart. For each bar sent, Snickers is donating one to Operation Gratitude, which supports members of the military, veterans and first responders.

Sheetz is offering free coffee to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics through June 1.

Starbucks is serving up free, tall coffees (hot or iced) to health care professionals, police, firefighters and paramedics until May 31.