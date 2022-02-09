Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Snack Foods
Published

The most searched for Super Bowl food terms, according to Google

Dips and chicken wings were both popular items across the country

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Super Bowl is as much about food as it is football.

When it comes to Super Bowl parties, people are expecting there to be a lot of food. Wings, pizza, chips, dips and plenty of other unhealthy food options are always big hits.

The country is pretty evenly split between calling wings hot wings or buffalo wings.

The country is pretty evenly split between calling wings hot wings or buffalo wings. (iStock)

Google recently released information about some of the most searched terms for Super Bowl food. Not surprisingly, a lot of people are searching for various wings recipes, along with a wide variety of different dips.

When it comes to wings, the country is pretty evenly split between "hot wings" and "buffalo wings." On the east coast, it seems that the northern states prefer buffalo wings, while the southern states tend to prefer hot wings (although Florida and Maine both buck the trend).

SUPER BOWL LVI SNACKING: 5 WINNING DIPS TO SERVE FOR THE BIG GAME

Buffalo chicken dip was one of the most searched dip recipes across the country.

Buffalo chicken dip was one of the most searched dip recipes across the country. (iStock)

In the Midwest and on the West Coast, however, the split appears to be more random. Texas is a buffalo wings state, while California is a hot wings state.

When it comes to dips, there is much more variety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While buffalo chicken dip was the most commonly searched term among the most states, it was only the top search result in 18 states. Not surprisingly, a large number of states searched for cheese dips, although the type of cheese seems to vary by region. Texas likes queso dip while Minnesota prefers cheddar cheese dip.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is a true standout. The number one searched dip is chocolate chip cookie dough. Not only is this the only cookie-dip state, but it’s also the only state to have a dessert-themed dip top its search results.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

People that live in Okalohoma like to turn cookies into a dip.

People that live in Okalohoma like to turn cookies into a dip. (iStock)

While Alaska and Hawaii may seem like complete opposites, they do have one thing in common: people really like to search for 7 layer dip recipes in both states.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan