The most searched for Super Bowl food terms, according to Google

The Super Bowl is as much about food as it is football.

When it comes to Super Bowl parties, people are expecting there to be a lot of food. Wings, pizza, chips, dips and plenty of other unhealthy food options are always big hits.

Google recently released information about some of the most searched terms for Super Bowl food. Not surprisingly, a lot of people are searching for various wings recipes, along with a wide variety of different dips.

When it comes to wings, the country is pretty evenly split between "hot wings" and "buffalo wings." On the east coast, it seems that the northern states prefer buffalo wings, while the southern states tend to prefer hot wings (although Florida and Maine both buck the trend).

In the Midwest and on the West Coast, however, the split appears to be more random. Texas is a buffalo wings state, while California is a hot wings state.

When it comes to dips, there is much more variety.

While buffalo chicken dip was the most commonly searched term among the most states, it was only the top search result in 18 states. Not surprisingly, a large number of states searched for cheese dips, although the type of cheese seems to vary by region. Texas likes queso dip while Minnesota prefers cheddar cheese dip.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is a true standout. The number one searched dip is chocolate chip cookie dough. Not only is this the only cookie-dip state, but it’s also the only state to have a dessert-themed dip top its search results.

While Alaska and Hawaii may seem like complete opposites, they do have one thing in common: people really like to search for 7 layer dip recipes in both states.