Mom thanks grocery cashier for special moment with young daughter in viral video

One Pennsylvania mom is feeling grateful after a cashier at a local supermarket went above and beyond, empowering the woman’s young daughter – who has special needs – to help with bagging groceries, which is a “dream” of hers.

Earlier this week, Lisa Teach, of Harrisburg, shared a video to Facebook of her 9-year-old daughter, Lilly, helping Giant Food Store employee Isaac Witte check out the family’s purchases, WXIA-TV reports.

Footage of the sweet scene has since gone viral on the social media platform with nearly 60,000 views. In the two-minute clip, Witte passes items to Lilly, who expertly bags and balances them.

MOM GOES VIRAL FOR PHOTOS USING PIZZA TO TRACK BABY'S GROWTH

“I just love it,” Lilly exclaimed of the fun. “I love you.”

“You’re the best,” Isaac warmly replied.

Working together to complete the process, the pair share a high five when their mission is accomplished.

Though the gesture may seem small, Teach said that Witte’s kindness meant so much.

“My daughter, Lilly, loves to watch the ‘bagging process’ at the grocery store. She likes watching how everything fits into the grocery bags, kind of like the game Tetris. I believe its sort of therapeutic for her in a way,” Teach wrote on Facebook. “She has many dreams, one of them is to work at a grocery store and bag people's groceries. She also wants to be a doctor and a teacher.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We've never met Isaac before, but as he watched Lilly approaching the bagging area, she started to get the first bag ready. Isaac, in a moment I’ll never forget, asked Lilly if she would like to help him and bag the groceries,” she continued.

Detailing that her daughter was “thrilled” by the opportunity, the thankful mom concluded that the small yet “meaningful” gesture will surely be a happy memory for Lilly for many years to come.

In the days since, the story has since won major applause from those both within and beyond the Harrisburg community. Moving forward, Teach told Fox News that the family will always think of Witte as a “hero.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A hero thinks not of themselves, but of others first. They find purpose and meaning in seeing someone else’s need and boldly reaching out to meet it,” she mused. “Isaac did just this for our daughter when he saw that she wanted to help bag groceries. She was beaming the whole time, because she was seen, acknowledged, asked to help, and allowed to offer what she had to get the job done by working together.”

"It was a very emotional moment," Witte similarly agreed, as per WXIA-TV. "It just warms my heart to, you know, make this little girl's dream come true."