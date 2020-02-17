Mom stuns with 'perfect' cheese-slicing method: 'Why have I never thought of this?'

Not trying to moan or anything – but does anyone else find it incredibly annoying how messy cheese graters can be?

You start off trying to add a sprinkling of cheddar over the top of your spaghetti bolognese and next thing you know, you’ve got a kitchen counter covered in crumbs.

That said, those days might (fortunately) be about to come to an end – as one mom has revealed her nifty trick for getting perfectly cut slices of cheese every single time.

Posting on the Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks, the woman explained how she uses a potato peeler to slice her cheese.

She wrote: “Probably my daftest moment ever – however, works an absolute treat. Use a peeler to slice your block of cheese.

“Perfectly slim slices of cheese in a fraction of the time it takes me to use a knife.”

Demonstrating how she does it, the woman then posted a picture of her running the peeler along the side of a block of cheese.

And needless to say, we’re not the only ones who have had their mind blown by this simple trick.

Her post has since racked up more than 500 “likes” from other members of the group who have pledged to try it out themselves.

One replied: “I do this as well! Couldn’t find a knife one day and hey presto!”

Another added: “Why have I never thought of this??”

“This is genius,” a third replied. “How have I never thought of this.”

However, others pointed out that the peeler hack wouldn’t work on crumblier cheeses.

Following the whirlwind response, the woman joked: “I cannot be held legally responsible for any excess consumption of cheese that occurs as a result of trying this method out.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.