Mom says she was shamed for giving daughter KFC on her birthday

We know the Colonel would approve, at least.

A photographer celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with a photoshoot that put a unique spin on the traditional cake-smash concept. Unfortunately, she says some people did not approve of the food she chose to give her daughter instead.

Kayla Frizzell shared photos of her daughter having a messy meal with some KFC on her Facebook page. For cake-smash photos, parents typically show their baby eating a cake with their bare hands and making a mess. Frizzell swapped out the dessert for a bucket of fried chicken, some french fries and other items from the fast-food place.

“Mia’s early one-year-old 'cake' smash. If you know me, you know I love KFC so it was only fitting to swap a cake out for some chicken!" reads the photos' caption. "Turns out she loves KFC and doesn't love to share it, haha!”

The post was later updated, however, allegedly after the it began to receive backlash,

“After receiving some horrible messages about my daughters ‘size’ I would like to add that she is perfectly healthy and very well fed, the KFC is for prop purposes only, and her father and I enjoyed eating it all once the shoot was over," Frizzell wrote. "Please keep the negative comments to yourself.”

In response to a comment from a supportive fan, Frizzell elaborated: “It was a sad moment having to write it, realizing how awful some women can be and reading some of the horrible comments, even saying that I’m a bad mom for having a bone near a one-year-old.”

In another comment, Frizzell clarified that she will still “spoil” her daughter with “KFC and delicious foods” as she gets older despite this experience. Frizzel also pointed out how "ridiculous" it was that someone felt the need to call her daughter fat, "yet if she was doing it as a ‘normal cake smash’ no one would have batted an eyelid.”