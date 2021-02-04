Off-menu McDonald's item stuns TikTok — but it's likely not available at all locations

Ronald McDonald has been keeping a secret from us, and it’s not the thinning head of gray hair he may or may not be hiding under that curly red wig.

Thanks to a couple of TikTok videos with 8 million combined views, the internet now knows about an off-menu McDonald’s item that has apparently been available at at least some locations for years: chocolate sheet cake.

TikTok user Kayleigh Weeks is largely responsible for bringing the secret item to light last week, after posting a video of a Ronald-McDonald-decorated cake she allegedly purchased from an Omaha, Neb. restaurant.

"Did you know McDonald’s sells 9 dollar cakes?" she wrote in a message across the footage, which showed her cutting into what appeared to be a chocolate cake with white frosting.

Commenters were quite surprised to learn of the offering, with some even suggesting that the video was a hoax. Others, meanwhile, alleged that they remember eating similar cakes at during childhood birthday parties held at McDonald’s, but hadn’t seen them since.

"That looks like it’s 1999-flavored," wrote one commenter.

"My grandma used to buy me a [McDonald’s] cake every birthday," another wrote. "I miss it."

People claiming to be employees, too, chimed in — with some being adamant that, no, McDonald’s does not carry cake, while others claiming that they are indeed available for employee birthdays.

Weeks, meanwhile, admitted that she may have gotten "lucky" by finding cake at the first McDonald’s location she called. Nevertheless, she posted a follow-up video to prove she wasn’t staging a prank. In it, Weeks documented her visit to an Omaha location, sharing images of her receipt, as well as footage that appeared to show one of the unopened, frozen cakes being unwrapped.

"My McDonald’s gets mad when I ask for fresh baked cookies," one person joked in response to the video.

A representative for McDonald’s U.S. did not immediately respond to a request for further information about the availability of the cakes. However, when Fox News reached out to the Omaha location where Weeks claims to have purchased her cakes, an employee confirmed that yes, they sell cake, but did not currently have any in stock as of Thursday morning.

"All McDonald’s sell cakes," the employee said.

Despite the employee’s claim, it still appears that every Mickey D's does not carry the item, or at least they don’t sell it to the public.

"Great," commented another McDonald’s employee on TikTok in response to Weeks’ follow-up video. "Now people are going to ask for this, we don’t have cakes."

"I worked there and this is not a thing, I promise," wrote another. "Maybe theirs, but nowhere else."