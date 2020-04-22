Mom with 16 kids puts sign on shopping cart: 'Not hoarding ... be kind and go away'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This is why you don’t make assumptions.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports of hoarding and stockpiling have appeared across the world. Since this has apparently led to some tensions among shoppers at stores, one mom from Australia wanted to make sure everybody knew she wasn't hoarding.

She just has 16 kids that she has to feed.

Jeni Bonell, from Queensland, Australia, shared a photo of a sign she placed on her shopping carts during a recent trip to the grocery store. It read, “Not hoarding, just feeding 16 kids. Be kind and go away please.” She also shared a video of her trip to the store on YouTube, although it did not include the sign.

On a normal weekly trip to the store, Bonell will reportedly buy 24 rolls of toilet paper and more than 9 gallons of milk, The Sun reports.

“This pandemic has brought out the best and worst of people,” she told The Sun. “And unfortunately because we have to always buy large amounts of food due to our family size, people can still be rude in the grocery store.”

According to her, “Mainly we just get the judgy looks and the mumbling under their breath as they walk past. I put the sign on as a bit of a joke, in the hopes that people might just leave me in peace to do my regular shop. After all, we need to keep a sense of humor during these times. There's enough stress as it is.”

While the sign apparently didn’t stop some people from giving her dirty looks, Bonell told The Sun that it was effective and that it also “made a few people laugh.”