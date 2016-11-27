M&Ms releases two fruit-infused flavors for Valentine's Day

M&M's is at it again.

Forget the days with basic yellow, green and brown colors and flavors. Mars, the company that produces M&Ms, is introducing some limited edition treats just in time for Valentine’s Day, reports Delish. The pink candies comes on the heels of limited edition holiday releases including pumpkin spice latte, café mocha and hot chocolate-flavored M&M's.

The M&M's are already selling out online but Mars has released the new flavors at two of the country's largest retailers.

At Target, shoppers can find the Strawberry Shortcake White Chocolate M&Ms, which come in pink, white and crème. Walmart is offering a more traditional Milk Chocolate Strawberry flavor that come in shades of red and pink, similar to the classic Valentine’s Day mix without the fruit.

So what do these brand new flavors really taste like?

The Impulsive Buy calls the Strawberry Shortcake M&M “a sweet strawberry morsel that harkens back to a Strawberry Skittle enmeshed with their fudgy white chocolate."

Sounds pretty good but many online aren't so sure about the new combination.

Others just can't wait for a taste.

Just like other highly coveted limited-edition foods, people are already looking to profit from the limited edition M&M's. A seven-pound bag of the Strawberry Shortcake flavor is already going for a whopping $67 on eBay. For the long-stem roses. M&Ms may be the new mark of luxury for your Valentine's Day sweetie.