Missouri grocery store replaces salad bar with booze buffet: 'Most quarantine thing I’ve seen'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hey, those aren’t mixed greens!

A Missouri supermarket is truly giving the people what they want during the pandemic, transforming their in-store salad bar into a self-serve booze buffet.

The Manchester branch of Dierbergs Markets recently repurposed its traditional salad bar into a grab and go booze bar, filling the station's slots with 99-cent shooters and cans of beer, the New York Post reports.

COSTCO SHOPPER WHO IGNORES MASK REQUIREMENT IS BOOTED FROM STORE BY EMPLOYEE, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

A hysterical photo of the must-see sight has since gone viral on Twitter with over 144,000 likes – and commenters agree that they’d drink to that.

“This is the most quarantine thing I’ve seen,” one user joked.

“Things are looking up,” another declared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for Dierbergs confirmed that drinks at the booze bar are currently available for sale and explained how the alcoholic pop-up came to be.

“Looking for a way to leverage an empty salad bar, which has been closed since March of this year during the COVID-19 operational changes, Rick Rodemacher, our store director at our Manchester [location] had the idea to place beer cans in the empty space,” spokesperson Jamie Collins told the Post. “It started with beer cans and then liquor bottles.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Cheers to that, happy shoppers.