Minnesota restaurant tells employees to quarantine after catering Trump fundraiser

A group of 13 restaurant workers from a Minneapolis steakhouse are currently marinating in a 14-day quarantine after catering a fundraiser for President Trump on Wednesday.

The operators of Murray’s Restaurant, located in downtown Minneapolis, released a statement confirming its employees’ quarantine requirements on Monday, although they claim that none of those workers came into “close contact” with Trump.

“Our staff was there to work the party only and at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the president,” the restaurant said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “Upon learning of the president’s positive COVID-19 test, we immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party. Additionally, each staff member who worked the party will be tested for COVID-19.”

The event, which took place before the president spoke at a rally at the Duluth International Airport, was not held at the downtown restaurant, but rather the home of Marty Davis, the CEO of Cambria, a quartz countertop manufacturer.

Guests paid $100,000 per plate, the AP reported.

BROOKLYN PIZZERIA OFFERS 'COMFORTING WORDS' AS A NEW OPTION ON MENU

Helene Houle, a guest at the fundraiser, further claimed that all attendees were give rapid COVID-19 tests before they were allowed to enter the fundraiser. Once inside, she also alleged that tables in the dining area were “spread out,” but she admitted that the chairs at the tables were only normally spaced.

The president then spoke for “a good hour,” Houle said, and also posed for photographs with attendees from about “6 to 8 feet away” before departing for the rally.

Dinner was served afterward, Houle told the AP.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for Murray’s was not immediately available to comment. However, a representative for the restaurant told the AP that Murray’s is currently operating as normal. (Minneapolis restaurants are currently allowed to open for indoor dining at reduced capacity). It is unclear if the 13 Murray’s employees will be paid during their quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

President Trump, meanwhile, left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, despite his own medical team admitting at an earlier press conference that he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.” White House physician Sean P. Conley, who made that statement, also claimed that once back at the White House, the president would be surrounded by medical staff in proper PPE around the clock.

Trump was transferred to Walter Reed on Friday, after being administered supplemental oxygen treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 isolate for a duration of “at least” 10 days in their own “sick room” with their own bathroom, if possible. Isolation may end if there are no longer any symptoms after that 10-day period, and only after there is no fever for the past 24 hours.

If cases are more serious — and specifically if “you were admitted to a hospital and needed oxygen” — the CDC writes that healthcare providers may want to extend the duration of isolation required after a positive diagnosis.