Midterm elections: Shake Shack, Blaze Pizza, Baked by Melissa rewarding voters with free food

Though the wildly high stakes of the 2018 midterm elections will hopefully be motivation enough to spur American voters to cast their ballots today, various culinary chains across the country are rewarding voters with free and discounted food.

As noted by Nation's Restaurant News, while offering free food (or any kind of free goods) to incentivize voting in political elections is illegal, many businesses swerve potential repercussions by extending Election Day promotions to any customers who request them, not just those sporting an “I Voted” sticker.

"It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting," UC Irvine law professor Rick Hasen told the outlet earlier this month.

Read up on these special deals and steals from seven participating brands, perfect for scooping up as a special treat after hitting the polls.

Baked by Melissa: The miniature cupcake store is rewarding voters with a free cupcake if they show off their "I Voted" sticker. Nevertheless, those who have misplaced their voting sticker, voted with an absentee ballot or simply have a sweet tooth can also score a sweet treat, Delish reports.

Blaze Pizza: If you order a pie online or in the chain’s app, DoorDash will deliver your meal for free, as per Delish. Yum!

Chameleon Cold Brew: Share a selfie to social media showing your “I Voted” sticker and tag it @ChameleonColdBrew and #FuelTheVote in order to score a free voucher for a free 10-ounce cold brew coffee, as per The Kitchn.

Corner Bakery Café: Score a free hand roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with your order at participating locations on Nov. 6.

Pizza to the Polls: If you find your stomach grumbling as you wait on a long line to vote, contact Pizza to the Polls and they’ll send free pies your way to hold you over until you cast your ballot.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Customers can receive a free cookie with any purchase by showing their “I voted” sticker, Delish reports.

Shake Shack: Enjoy free fries with any Election Day order, by showing off your "I Voted" sticker in-stores, or using the code "IVoted" on the chain’s app.