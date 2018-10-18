Michigan pizzeria employee makes 'epic' delivery for terminally ill man nearly 500 miles away

Talk about service.

A Michigan pizzeria employee went out of his way – quite literally – to deliver a couple of pies to a man battling cancer.

When Julie and Rich Morgan lived in Battle Creek 25 years ago, Rich would always bring home Steve’s Pizza for dinner each payday, even though money was tight. The couple has since relocated to Indianapolis, but those pizzas – the taste and the memories – have stuck with them.

In fact, the Morgans had planned to visit Battle Creek and Steve’s Pizza for a weekend getaway. But after a trip to the emergency room, their plans changed; Rich is now home with hospice care as his battle with cancer comes to a close, Julie said in a Facebook post.

Knowing how much that pizzeria meant to the couple, Julie's dad called Steve’s Pizza to see if someone could send a card or text to cheer them up. But Dalton Shaffer, a manager, had a different idea.

“Well, what kind of pizza do they like?” Shaffer asked Julie Morgan’s father, according to MLive.com.

Her father quickly sought to clarify that he was calling from Indianapolis – nearly 200 miles away and in a different state. Shaffer, 18, said he understood and promised to make the special delivery of two 16-inch pepperoni and mushroom pizzas as soon as he closed the restaurant just after 10 p.m.

“And so, while Rich and I slept, at 2:30 a.m., Dalton rolled into our driveway, left the car running and delivered two extra special pizzas to my waiting family,” Julie said. “He told them we were in his prayers, and offered to help in any way he could.”

Julie said Shaffer also refused an offer from the family to put him up in a hotel. He also immediately left, she said, so he could make it home in time for work in the morning.

Shaffer is the nephew of Steve's Pizza’s owner and has been working at the restaurant for about two years, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

“I just wanted to do that for them,” he told the newspaper. “I just wanted to make them happy.”

He added that he didn’t plan on telling anyone about his out-of-state trek – including his uncle.

“I just hope people could keep that family in mind and pray for them,” Shaffer said.

“I am beyond overwhelmed by this act of genuine kindness,” Julie Morgan said. “Dalton brought our family so much joy – and the best pizza in the world – at a really difficult time. While ‘thank you’ hardly seems adequate – from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!”

In all, Shaffer traveled about 450 miles round-trip to make the delivery. But here's what makes it even more “epic": Steve’s Pizza doesn't even offer delivery services.