Michigan pizza delivery guy drives more than 200 miles to deliver pie to dying man

Talk about customer service.

Dalton Shaffer, a manager at Steve’s Pizza in Michigan, drove more than 200 miles to Indiana to deliver a terminally ill man his favorite pizza.

The story was detailed in a Facebook Post on Tuesday by Julie Morgan whose husband Rich Morgan recently entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer.

“I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness,” Julie Morgan wrote.

She recalled the time -- 25 years ago -- when they lived in Battle Creek, Mich., and Steve's Pizza was a staple in their diet. Her husband would set the bar at Steve's, and would judge other pizzas as good, but "no Steve's."

The couple wanted to get back to their old stomping grounds, but her husband received the heartbreaking news: his valiant cancer battle was "coming to an end."

Julie Morgan's father reached out to the pizzeria and asked if someone from the shop could send a "friendly text or card," since eating a pie was out of the question.

Shaffer, 18, made his way south to Indianapolis until he arrived at the couple's home around 2:30 a.m. with "two extra special pizzas."

“Dalton brought our family so much joy - and the best pizza in the world - at a really difficult time,” Julie Morgan said. While "thank you" hardly seems adequate - from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!"

Julie Morgan said her father offered to put Shaffer up in a hotel for the night, “but he refused and immediately left for the return trip home because he had to work the next day.”

"I just felt really sad for them," Shaffer told MLive.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 3,000 times as of Thursday evening.

"Anybody that is watching this, keep them in mind and pray for them," Shaffer said, according to FOX 2 Detroit. "I hope the best for them and I hope the Lord gives them comfort."

