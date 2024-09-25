These 10 restaurants are considered the 'best of the best' in the US, says Tripadvisor

Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor recently shared its highest ranking casual and fine dining restaurants in the United States for 2024.

The 2024 "Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants" looked at over a billion reviews and contributions to put together the top-ranked eateries in the country.

Among various categories analyzed, Tripadvisor named the top five dining spots for casual dining and fine dining — and they are not in one particular location.

Tripadvisor president Kristen Dalton said in a news release that restaurants often bring people together and create memories.

"Some of my fondest travel memories are gathering the people I care about the most around a table and sharing a meal," she said.

Counting down, here are the top five casual dining restaurants in the United States, per Tripadvisor — followed by another key list …

Read on!

Top 5 casual restaurants in the US

5. Local Goat (Ooltewah, Tennessee)

4. Ristorante Pesto (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

3. Piccola Cucina Estiatorio (New York City)

2. Osteria Positano (Miami Beach, Florida)

1. That’s Amore (Miami Beach, Florida)

The Miami Beach, Florida, Italian restaurant That's Amore ranked No. 1 on the "Best of the Best" list of restaurants, according to Tripadvisor.

The Neapolitan cuisine has 932 reviews on the site with an overall 5-star rating.

One customer raved about the restaurant in a September 2024 post, saying, "The experience was simply outstanding."

Another customer wrote, "The food was spectacular; probably the best chicken parm I've ever had!"

Tripadvisor also listed the top fine dining restaurants in the United States.

Read on to see this list, also counting down …

Top 5 fine dining restaurants in the US

5. Sazon (Sante Fe, New Mexico)

4. Revival (Charleston, South Carolina)

3. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina (Nashville, Tennessee)

2. Gramercy Tavern (New York City)

1. Daniel (New York City)

Daniel is a Michelin-star French restaurant in New York City that was named the top fine dining restaurant in the United States.

With over 3,400 reviews, Daniel has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor — one person writing that spending time at the restaurant was "a great honor."

"What made the evening so special was the exceptional service provided by the staff," the July 2024 restaurant-goer said.

Another customer wrote, "Their ability to create a magnificent culinary adventure that showcases why they are one of the best restaurants in the world and client-centric … was magical."