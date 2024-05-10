Miami Grand Prix winner seen spraying champagne after Formula 1 race: Here's where the tradition started

The international racing event known as Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix returned to Miami Gardens for the third year — resulting in an exciting finish for McLaren driver Lando Norris, who added his name to the list of Formula 1 race winners.

Norris joined Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who celebrated their victories on the podium with Ferrari Trento sparkling wine.

The tradition of popping bottles as a symbol of celebration began with the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans racing event.

The communications director of Ferrari Trento, Camilla Lunelli, said a driver accidentally knocked over a bottle post win — spraying the bubbles everywhere.

Since then, the incident created an explosive new tradition that continues today.

In Miami, the Italian style stepped onto the podium.

For the past three years, drivers have celebrated their victories with Italian bubbles as F1’s "Official Toast."

Although the two brands share a passion for Italian luxury, Ferrari Trento is not related to Ferrari, the luxury sports car manufacturer.

Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari, the winery has since been run by the Lunelli family.

The third generation of the Lunelli family is keeping the Ferrari dream alive.

"It's something me and my cousins have been dreaming of for many years. It’s the first time that any Italian sparkling wine has been on that podium. It feels like Italian pride," said Camillia Lunelli.

During the weekend, guests of the Miami Grand Prix sipped on the crisp flavors while taking in the race.

It was found throughout the Miami International Autodrome and inside the Hard Rock Stadium as well.

"During the day our grapes get kissed by the Mediterranean sun and by night the cold crisp air creates the quality you can taste," said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento.

He says this partnership with F1 is based on shared values of passion, tradition and excellence.

Lunelli believes it’s Ferrari Trento’s role to bring a touch of Italian style to this part of the world.

Ferrari Trento has been named "Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year" six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships.