MGM Resorts temporarily closing Las Vegas buffets amid coronavirus outbreak

Not even one of Las Vegas’ most popular attractions is safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

While many think of gambling and live shows when they picture Las Vegas, the city’s buffets are just as popular. Unfortunately, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, some of those buffets are temporarily closing.

MGM Resorts International announced that the buffets at several of the most popular casinos in Las Vegas will be closing starting Sunday. While the closures are only going to be temporary, a reopening was not announced.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, an MGM spokesperson said: “MGM Resorts will temporarily close buffets at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur, effective Sunday, March 15. These changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis.”

The closings will affect employees and jobs, 8 News Now reported. The news outlet spoke with MGM, which said that it will “work directly with MGM’s Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions or questions as part of the temporary Buffet closure process.”

Las Vegas casinos aren’t the only industry affected by the outbreak.

Delta and American Airlines announced changes to their flight schedules and business practices as the industry continues to react to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airlines revealed adjustments to their flight schedules and announced a reduction of flight capacity both domestically and internationally. Customers at both airlines will have certain fees waived to accommodate altered or canceled travel plans.