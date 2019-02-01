Meghan Markle uses bananas to relay uplifting messages to sex workers

Meghan Markle doesn’t just make bread with bananas. She also uses the fruit to share inspirational messages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped by for an unexpected visit at the One25 charity foundation in Bristol on Friday, where Meghan proceeded to help bag up care packages to be delivered to women who need help breaking free of, or building new lives away from, street sex work.

But Meghan didn’t just pack up the meals — she also spearheaded an idea to share uplifting messages to the women aided by the charity by writing them directly on the bananas included in the care packages, which are to be delivered Friday night.

“I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program,” said Meghan, per The Telegraph. “On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture."

Kensington Palace also shared a video of Meghan in the One25 kitchen declaring, “I am in charge of banana messaging,” while writing down messages such as “You are special,” and “You are brave,” on the outside of the bananas.

Harry also spoke to the good work the charity was doing for sex workers who may have lost faith.

“When you were being groomed at such a young age, and this is the only thing you know, you completely lose faith in society,” he said, per Telegraph writer Hannah Furness. “You lose trust in every man, and probably everyone else around you. From a mental health perspective, you are broken.”

A volunteer who spoke with the Telegraph later described the royals’ visit as “heartwarming.”

"It is amazing that they chose to come here,” she said. “It is heartwarming, and makes you think that these women are not forgotten and not cared about."

One25, whose motto is “Step away from the streets,” provides outreach and casework for women who are “trapped in, vulnerable to, or building new lives away from street sex-work,” per the organization’s website.