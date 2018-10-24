Mega Millions: Score free pizza with your losing ticket at Villa Italian Kitchen

Though a winner has been named for the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, the luck of those who hold losing tickets hasn’t necessarily run dry, as Villa Italian Kitchen is giving away free slices of cheese pizza in exchange for the losing slips.

“We have been following the news of this historic lottery drawing closely,” said Mimi Wunderlich, the chain’s director of communications and digital marketing, QSR Magazine reports. “When we heard what the odds of winning the jackpot were, we couldn’t help but feel for all those who would be let down — and we knew that we would probably have to be at work on Wednesday morning, too.”

On Oct. 24, as consolation, select locations of the Italian eatery’s 250 shops around the country will be holding a special promotion. Customers can exchange losing Mega Millions tickets for a free slice of cheese pizza, with the purchase of a beverage.

“While a free slice of pizza isn’t a billion dollars, hopefully it will still make someone’s day,” Wunderlich added.

Bon appetite!