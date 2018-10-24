Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food & Drink
Published

Mega Millions: Score free pizza with your losing ticket at Villa Italian Kitchen

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Mega Millions fever: What $1.6 billion can buy youVideo

Mega Millions fever: What $1.6 billion can buy you

Laura Ingle reports from one of New York City's most expensive properties on the lavish ways to spend the lottery jackpot money.

Though a winner has been named for the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, the luck of those who hold losing tickets hasn’t necessarily run dry, as Villa Italian Kitchen is giving away free slices of cheese pizza in exchange for the losing slips.

“We have been following the news of this historic lottery drawing closely,” said Mimi Wunderlich, the chain’s director of communications and digital marketing, QSR Magazine reports. “When we heard what the odds of winning the jackpot were, we couldn’t help but feel for all those who would be let down — and we knew that we would probably have to be at work on Wednesday morning, too.”

WORLD SERIES CITIES LOS ANGELES, BOSTON PLACE SEAFOOD WAGER ON GAME OUTCOME

On Oct. 24, as consolation, select locations of the Italian eatery’s 250 shops around the country will be holding a special promotion. Customers can exchange losing Mega Millions tickets for a free slice of cheese pizza, with the purchase of a beverage.

A viral video shows a cart full of frozen DiGiorno pizzas at a Little Caesars.

A viral video shows a cart full of frozen DiGiorno pizzas at a Little Caesars. (iStock)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“While a free slice of pizza isn’t a billion dollars, hopefully it will still make someone’s day,” Wunderlich added.

Bon appetite!

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak