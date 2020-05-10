McDonald's worker saves driver having seizure behind the wheel of moving car

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This McDonald’s worker brought an extra side of bravery at no extra cost.

The young man was working the drive-thru when a woman reportedly had a seizure behind the wheel of her car. This sent her driving uncontrollably toward traffic.

Brandon Townes, a 22-year-old shift manager at a McDonald’s in Louisa County, Va., is being hailed as a hero for his actions, WRIC News reports. He told the outlet that he saw the car speed past the window after he heard a coworker scream.

“She began having the seizure at that window and I guess she locked up and her foot went on to the gas,” he told WRIC.

The woman’s car reportedly accelerated into oncoming traffic and was headed toward a nearby bank.

When asked about his actions, Townes explained that it was “Definitely instinct and a little adrenaline too. I didn’t really think about getting hit, I was waving my hands telling everyone to stop.”

He continued, “I opened the door, I hit the brake and stopped the car by putting it in park. She was still in mid-seizure and that was the scariest part.”

The woman is reportedly recovering at home and has been described as doing “OK” by sources close to her family, WRIC reports.

As for Townes, he says he doesn’t see himself as a hero. “I just wanted to help somebody in need and I just hope she’s doing all right and feeling better,” he explained. McDonald’s reportedly recognized his actions with a trophy and certificate.