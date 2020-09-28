McDonald's worker who fulfilled good-deed quota by paying for customer's food says she does it all the time

It literally pays to be nice to people.

A McDonald’s worker in the U.K. recently went viral when she was filmed paying for a customer’s order because of a nice gesture he made while ordering. It turns out this worker regularly pays for meals as a way of rewarding kind or thoughtful behavior.

Enya Vegnere only gets paid about $9 per hour working at a McDonald’s in Coventry, England, but that doesn’t stop her from using her own money to help out certain customers, The Sun reports. By her own account, she’s spent about $64 since she started working at the restaurant in January.

“I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve done it,” she told The Sun. “I don’t do it for rude customers, just the people who are polite to me. My motto is ‘takers eat better but givers sleep better.’”

SUBWAY EMPLOYEES ASKED TO DESCRIBE THE 'STRANGEST ORDERS' THEY'VE EVER FULFILLED

“I don’t do it for recognition," she added. "I just think it’s nice to do nice things for people. You never know what someone is going through and what a kind gesture could do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Vegnere went viral when she was filmed by a customer paying for his meal.

In a caption that appears in the video, the customer, named Joshua, explained that while he was about to place his order at the restaurant’s drive-thru, he called his mom to ask if she wanted anything.

“I then placed my order got round to the window to pay and this girl said she is going to pay for my order as her kind act of the day because I rang my mom and it was thoughtful," he said on Twitter.

Commenters soon praised the woman for her good deed, as well as Vegnere for sharing the story. At least one also suggested he try and "marry her."