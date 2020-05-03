Netherlands McDonald's tests social distancing-inspired redesign for post lockdown business

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This could be the fast-food restaurant of the future.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the service industry, some restaurants are trying to adapt to the virus. As one McDonald’s in the Netherlands shows, things could be a bit more spacious down the road.

The fast-food chain is trialing a new design in the Dutch city of Arlem, Reuters reports. The location puts an emphasis on promoting social distancing, which will likely still be asked of customers even after lockdowns are lifted.

Images of the McDonald’s show clear markings on the floor to show customers where to stand in relation to other customers. One photo even shows markings placed on the sidewalk and into the road, telling customers where exactly to stand while waiting on line.

Other photos show clear plastic barriers placed between tables, food being delivered on hand trolleys (the company may be implementing table service at some locations to limit interactions between customers and employees), and a handwashing and sanitizing station near the restaurant’s entrance.

“We have tried to figure out how to keep our customers and employees safe while maintaining a restaurant atmosphere," Eunice Koekkoek, a spokeswoman for McDonald’s Netherlands, told Reuters. "These are drastic changes, but we hope to make them in a way that customers don’t notice them too much.”

While it’s unclear if these changes will come to McDonald’s locations in the United States, a spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is moving “thoughtfully and judiciously to make changes to our operations in collaboration with our franchisees.”