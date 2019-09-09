McDonald's brings back divisive Shamrock Shake, but only for certain fans

In one of the most unexpected turns of events for all of 2019, some McDonald’s are selling Shamrock Shakes in September.

The divisive item is usually reserved for the St. Patrick’s Day season, but customers in Philadelphia were shocked to see the green drink pop back up in September. Apparently, the Shamrock Shake is being used to celebrate the start of the Philadelphia Eagles’ season.

Of course, since McDonald's is notorious for its malfunctioning ice cream makers, some fans are reportedly having trouble finding locations that are actually selling them.

Many Eagles fans were excited simply to see the drink make an unexpected return, with one Twitter user excitedly posting, “Hey Philly, we got Shamrock Shakes in September!”

Another fan joined in, posting, “Philly brought back the shamrock shake for the eagles. Am I gonna have to say go birds to get one? Because I’m not above stooping that low.”

Of course, not everyone was able to find one. One Twitter user posted a screenshot of a promotional poster for the drink, but captioned it, “Why is it that Philly area McDonald’s are advertising Shamrock Shakes (Philadelphia Eagles) yet no place is selling them?”

Apparently, other users were also having trouble locating the drink, with one user posting, “Can confirm McDonald’s on Columbus Blvd not selling Shamrock Shakes” with the hashtag “disappointed.”

One user, however, pointed out, “Y’all are the type to get mad at a McDonald's employee because they aren't serving ‘shamrock shakes’ in September.”

It’s unclear how long the green shakes will be available, although the posters do say that it is a “limited time” offer.

Fox News reached out to McDonald’s, but they did not immediately respond.