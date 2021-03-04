McDonald's restaurants in Texas and Mississippi to keep dining rooms closed, require masks

Don’t throw away those McDonald’s masks just yet.

Despite Texas and Mississippi recently deciding to rescind statewide mask mandates and allow businesses to reopen at 100% capacity, McDonald’s will continue to enforce its COVID-19 protocols. This means that customers in these states will still be required to wear masks and dining rooms will continue to remain closed.

McDonald’s confirmed to Fox News that it will continue to operate under the advice of health and science experts when making decisions regarding reopening. The company also says it will continue to put customer and employee safety first.

This news comes after Republican Governors Greg Abbott, of Texas, and Tate Reeves, of Mississippi, both announced the lifting of state mask mandates, as well as the reopening of each state’s business at 100% capacity.

McDonald's restaurants in Texas and Mississippi will keep their dining rooms closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The chain will also continue to assess positivity and case rates, market-to-market, to inform future decisions about reopening, taking both state and county-level data into consideration. Specifically, McDonald's evaluates the number of cases per 100,000 people in a given area, as well as the positivity rate, and relies on a three-week rolling average to determine if COVID-19 is actually declining in a given area.

McDonald’s is not the only business that will still require or encourage customers to wear masks in Texas or Mississippi. Kroger, the country’s largest chain of grocery stores, recently announced that it would continue to implement its mask requirements for both employees and customers.

Meanwhile, Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger also confirmed that it would still be requiring face masks for employees and would only be allowing their dining rooms to operate at 50% capacity. Whataburger continues to encourage customers to wear masks when not seated and eating.

