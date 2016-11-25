McDonald's menu: Healthiest dessert choices

McDonald’s isn’t exactly well known for its healthy options. There definitely are some – certain snack wraps contain less than 300 calories and the salads (with light dressing) are a smart way to go.

But what about the desserts?

Nobody is going to argue that the desserts on the McDonald’s menu are good for you (they’re not exactly brimming with fresh vegetables. However, if you order well and keep the portions small, you can certainly keep the calories down.

Here are some of the“healthiest” desserts on the McDonald’s menu, from a calorie standpoint. And we’d advise against ordering a milkshake if you’re watching your waistline; a small vanilla shake, the “healthiest” shake offering, contains 530 calories.

1. Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait

Breakfast or dessert? The Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait has layers of berries with low-fat vanilla yogurt for a creamy, almost guilt-free treat.

Calories: 150

Fat: 2 grams

Sugar: 23 grams

Saturated Fat: 1 gram

2. Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

McDonald's has cookies? Who knew. While it might not be as satisfying as a McFlurry, oatmeal raisin cookies are a lot healthier if you've got a sweet craving.

Calories: 150

Fat: 6 grams

Sugar: 13 grams

Saturated Fat: 2.5 grams

3. Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ooey gooey chocolate chip cookies from McDonald's are relatively low in calories.

Calories: 160

Fat: 8 grams

Sugar: 15 grams

Saturated Fat: 3.5 grams

4. Vanilla Reduced Fat Ice Cream Come

Creamy dreamy soft serve is a staple of McDonald's shakes and McFlurries. But forgo the extra toppings and save yourself some calories.

Calories: 170

Fat: 4.5 grams

Sugar: 20 grams

Saturated Fat: 3 grams

See more of McDonald's healthier dessert options.

