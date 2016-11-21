McDonald's gets into the pumpkin-spice latte game

McDonald's is trying to capture some of Starbucks market --and America's current love of everything pumpkin --by introducing its own version of a pumpkin-spice latte.

According to Bloomberg, the McCafe pumpkin latte, as it is called, will have espresso, milk, and flavored syrup, and comes in fat or non-fat varieties.

The drink has about the same calories as Starbucks version, but the McCafe pumpkin latte will sell for $2.89, versus Starbucks', which sells for about $4.55.

Bloomberg reports that McDonald's may win over some budget-conscious, pumpkin-loving latte drinkers.

Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte nine years ago and has sold 200 million since, Bloomberg reported.

McDonald’s version will only sell from now until mid-November.

Tell what you think? Ready to try McDonald's version?